Cultural Awards - Nominees Announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the nominees for the new Cultural Awards. The Awards are aimed at celebrating the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

These awards will recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement supporting the community’s cultural development.

The nomination process closed on the 30th August 2019, with a Cultural Awards Board, comprised of Alice Mascarenhas, Peter Canessa, Keri Scott, Peter Montegriffo QC, Yvette Zarb and Seamus Byrne, considering all nominations and thereafter, deciding on a final shortlist in each category. The shortlist is based on performances and events from 1st July 2018 to 30th June 2019.

Next month, GCS Cultural Development Unit will open the nominations to public voting, with the support of Gibtelecom, who will be providing the telephone numbers. The general public are encouraged to vote for their preferred nominee. The calls will raise funds for the GBC Open Day.

The final shortlist is as follows:

CULTURAL AMBASSADOR

1. JULIAN FELICE – Published playwright, teacher, Gib Talks

2. MARK SANCHEZ – Writer & lecturer, promoting Gibraltarian identity

3. FRANCIS GOMILA – Berlin & Gibraltar Art Residency/ Exchange

4. YAN DELGADO – BrightMed Festival, creator & producer

JUNIOR (Under 12’s)

1. GOVERNOR’S MEADOW SCHOOL – ‘Family Ties’ art project as a result of visit to GEMA

2. MEI LIU – 2019 Drama Festival Best Youth Actress

3. MIA HOOK – 2018 Bookmark Competition Overall Winner (adult & junior categories)

4. ANNA JIMENEZ – Sussex Award at the Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2019, & Bronze Medal at Dance World Cup, Gibraltar National Team Modern Group

YOUTH (Under 25’s)

1. MATTHEW NAVAS – 2019 Drama Festival Best Youth Actor, Youth Choir member

2. GIBRALTAR YOUTH CHOIR – 2018/2019 performances in local shows & cruise ships & European Choir Games preparation

3. NICKY VATVANI – Performing Arts, selected for prestigious International Theatre School in Paris

4. DARIUS OLIVA – Pianist, Gibraltar Young Musician Of The Year

SENIOR (Over 25’s)

1. PAUL COSQUIERI – Royal Academy Summer Show & numerous other exhibitions and projects

2. MONICA RITCHIE – 2019 Drama Festival Best Actress

3. SANTOS PRODUCTIONS LLANITO CAST – For performance in Llanito novela, Pavana Crest

4. SIMON BOLLAND – West End performer, touring with Fame

CULTURAL SPACE

1. SPACE 92

2. THE KASBAR

3. THE MAGAZINE STUDIO THEATRE

4. GEMA, Montagu Bastion

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

1. I AM ME – GAMPA, collaborative choir piece with all schools, addressing issues of self-esteem & confidence building

2. ISLAND GAMES ART RESIDENCY – 2 week multi-media project involving international & Gibraltar artists

3. GUSTAVO BACARISAS STREET ART MURALS – Project by Ronnie Alecio & Juup bringing the artists’ work to life on Castle Street

4. BRIGHTMED & GIBRALTAR WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL - 3 day event with musicians, artists, & thinkers interpreting theme ‘Chaos’, Street Festival, talks, Concert

There will be two extra awards;

GCS AWARD FOR EXTRAORDINARY ACHIEVEMENT and MINISTRY OF CULTURE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, which have already been decided by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony together with the rest of the winners in each category.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 4th December 2019 at the Sunborn Hotel.