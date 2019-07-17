Rick Astley Joins Line up at Gibraltar Calling 2019

Richard Astley, an English singer, songwriter and radio personality shot to fame with his 1987 song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ which was a Number One hit single in 25 countries and won the 1988 Brit Award for Best British Single.

By the time of his retirement in 1993, Astley had sold approximately 40 million records worldwide.

In 2007, he made a comeback, becoming an Internet phenomenon when the music video for ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ became integral to the meme known as "rickrolling". Astley was voted ‘Best Act Ever’ by Internet users at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2008, and his 2016 album ‘50’ debuted in the UK at Number One.

In 2018 with the release of his stellar album ‘Beautiful Life’, Rick impressively wrote every song, played every instrument and sang every note himself. It was an album about his obsession with music, his love for his wife and family, and his love of life itself.

It is called 'Beautiful Life' for a very good reason. "It has been a beautiful life," says Rick. "Maybe it didn't start out that way. There's been tough times. But I've got so much to be thankful for. How many people get a chance to live out their dreams, not just once, but twice?"

Since then Rick has gone from strength to strength spending the early part of this summer playing stadium shows as support to Take That, and appearing as impromptu guest act for a number of Foo Fighter shows after the band trolled the audience when they began playing Nirvana's 'Smells like Teen Spirit' only to break into 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

Rick Astley brings his greatest hits show and performs on the main stage at Gibraltar Calling 2019 reprising his role as support for Take That on Sunday 8th September 2019.

A limited number of physical tickets are available from the Ministry of Culture, City Hall, John Mackintosh Square, Gibraltar, Mon-Fri 9am-2pm, and from local Gibraltar ticket outlets:

Music Corner: Mon–Fri 10.00am–7.30pm; Sat 10.00am–5.30pm

Ocean Express locations:

• GibOil Line Wall Rd - Every day 7.00am–11.00pm

• GibOil Winston Churchill - Every day 7.00am–1.00am except Sun 1.00am–12.00am

• Alameda Express - Mon–Fri 8.00am–9.00pm; Sat–Sun 9.00am–9.00pm

• Ocean Village Express - 9.00am–9.00pm; Sun 12.00pm–8.00pm

• Mons Calpe Express - Mon-Fri 8.00am–9.00pm; Sat 9.00am–9.00pm; Sun 10.00am–9.00pm