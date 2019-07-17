Govt Promotes Business Links Between Gibraltar and the Commonwealth

The CEO of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) Mr Alan Gemmell is in Gibraltar for a three day visit. The visit has been organised through the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister and will include engagement with both public and private sector entities.

The CWEIC was established in 2014 and is the main business and commercial organisation of the Commonwealth. The role of the organisation is to promote and develop intra-Commonwealth trade and it has the backing of Commonwealth governments and the Commonwealth Secretariat.

The visit has come about as a result of the intervention of Lord Marland, the Chairman of the organisation, in the recent seminar on Brexit and the Commonwealth which took place at the Garrison Library.

The Government of Gibraltar is an Institutional Strategic Partner of the CWEIC. This membership is in line with the policy of the Government to increase Gibraltar's level of engagement with the organisations of the Commonwealth as we prepare to leave the European Union.

Mr Gemmell has met with Ministers and officials. He will discuss opportunities in tourism and maritime services with the Minister responsible Gilbert Licudi. He will also meet with the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola and the Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano. He will also exchange views on the green economy and sustainability with the Minister for the Environment Professor John Cortes.

There will be meetings with private sector organisations and with individual businesses. These include the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses, the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association and the Royal Commonwealth Society.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said:

“The Government is pleased to have organised this visit in order to create an awareness of the business opportunities that Gibraltar has to offer the Commonwealth and in turn the business opportunities that they can offer us. There are 53 countries and 2.4 billion people in the Commonwealth, almost a third of the population if the planet. The Government is determined to increase the level of engagement with Commonwealth organisations and Commonwealth countries in general. The Government is very grateful to the different entities who have assisted with the visit particularly Mr Jared Peralta the Managing Director of the Global Entrepreneurs Network (GEN) and the Director of Gibraltar House in London Mr Dominique Searle.”