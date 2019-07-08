Enrique Iglesias to Headline At Gibraltar Calling 2019

The international pop sensation, Enrique Iglesias, will perform at Gibraltar Calling 2019 on Saturday 7th September.

Widely regarded as the King of Latin Pop with album sales in excess of 170 million, Enrique has released ten studio albums plus two greatest hits compilations and is a multi-platinum artist in almost every country around the world.

Enrique has headlined ten world tours throughout his career, having performed in every corner of the world including New York, Mexico, Madrid, London and Sydney, as well as Cairo, Latvia, Minsk, Morocco, Istanbul and Cape Town. Undeniably the biggest Latin recording artist in music history, he has 27 Number One singles on the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs Chart - holding the record for most Number Ones in the chart's history - as well as scoring 105 Number Ones across all Billboard charts.

His 2017 hit song, ‘Subeme La Radio’ gave him his 29th Number One on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart, securing the record for the "most Number Ones ever on the 22-year-old list."

‘Duele El Corazón’ made for his 14th Number One on Billboard's Top Dance Chart, the most by any male artist (in any genre).

He has headlined global tours and performed in places few artists – Latin or any other genre – have had the opportunity to perform, such as all of Latin America, India, Middle East, Europe and most recently Uzbekistan. His latest tour, SEX AND LOVE, took him all over the world - from London to Argentina to Mexico to New York to Australia to Lithuania to Poland for over three years and catered to over 1.5 million fans in attendance.

Throughout his career, Enrique has played in front of more than 10+ million fans.

He has been celebrated with just about every award an artist can receive, including multiple Grammy's for his recordings, Billboard awards for sales, and ASCAP honours for writing.

Enrique Iglesias continues to be one of the most successful artists in modern music, holding the record for most weeks at Number One on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart with his hit ‘Bailando’ at 41 consecutive weeks. He is one of the most streamed and viewed artists ever, with over 10 billion views (his last three singles alone have surpassed the one-billion mark) on YouTube/VEVO, and 14 billion streams overall.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said, ‘Enrique is undoubtedly an international superstar. His performance at Gibraltar Calling is something that everyone is looking forward to and it cements the importance of our event.’

