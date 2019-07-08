Free Redibike Hire during the Island Games 2019

The Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning have announced that the use of Redibikes during the Island Games will be free of charge for all users.

As of Saturday 6th July until 12th July, Redibikes will be free to all registered users. It is hoped that this initiative will provide an alternative mode of sustainable transport during the Games for athletes, visitor and locals alike.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning said, “I am pleased to announce that the free Redibikes Scheme will help provide an alternative, environmentally friendly and healthy mode of transport to help those wishing to travel to any sporting events, medal ceremony or indeed any of the many social events being organised during the days ahead, should they wish to do so. Many participating nations will probably be familiar with similar bicycle sharing schemes in their respective countries.”

If you would like to register, you may do so online at www.redibike.gi

Redibikes are available at 11 different locations throughout Gibraltar:

Airport

Bayview Terraces

Beach View Terraces Catalan Bay

Commonwealth Park Eurotowers

Governor’s Parade

Kings Bastion Leisure Centre Market Place

Southport Gates

Waterport Road

An interactive map of docking station locations, together with registration information can be easily accessed on the scheme’s website www.redibike.gi. The website also allows users to see how many bicycles are available at each docking station and how many free docks are available to return bicycles. An App is also available for Android and iOS systems from the respective App stores.

Users are reminded that it is the responsibility of the rider to dock the bicycle after use.

Although it will be possible to retain bikes for longer periods of time until no later than the end of the Games on midnight on 12th July, using the cycle lock provided after every use, removes all user liability should the bike be damaged, lost or stolen. In the event that a Redibike were to be damaged, lost or stolen while undocked, the last user will be responsible to pay all necessary repairs or replacement.

Terms and conditions still apply and are available on the Redibike website or by contacting the number below.

For more information on Redibikes or for user support please call (+350) 56748000 or alternatively, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.