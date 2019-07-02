2019 Cultural Awards – Call for Nominations

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has launched the Cultural Awards to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

The Cultural Awards run from 1st July 2019 to 30th June 2020 with the public encouraged to nominate art events, venues, artists and organisations, throughout this specific one-year window.

The categories are:

The Cultural Ambassador Award

An artist or artistic endeavour which has promoted Gibraltar‘s talent or the Rock as a destination to a wider audience, or helped put the Rock on the map.

Junior Award

An individual or group of artists (under 12 years of age) that has shown potential or has displayed real talent.

Youth Award

An individual or group of artists (under 25 years of age) that has shown potential or has displayed real talent.

Senior Award

An individual or group of artists (over 25 years of age) that has shown potential or has displayed real talent.

Cultural Space of the Year

A dedicated venue or space used/ or that has been used for the arts and/or a particular performance. The award will recognise Gibraltar’s history and heritage and unique spaces which may have been used for specific events or exhibitions in a bid to promote our surroundings and environment. It will recognise the group or individual which organised the event, or another cultural activity.

Best Education Project

A project that has shown the power of art and culture, engaged young people and created high-quality artistic outputs.

The general public is invited to write in to GCS, submitting nominations by category, or alternatively completing a nomination form at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. Closing date Friday 30th August 2019. Nominations are to be sent to the Chief Executive Officer, GCS, 308 Main Street.

The first Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday 5th December 2019.

For further information please contact the GCS Development Unit on 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.