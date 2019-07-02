Gibraltar’s First Responders Qualify as JESIP Commanders and Instructors

A multi-agency team from the UK’s Emergency Services recently deployed to Gibraltar to deliver Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (JESIP) training to Strategic, Tactical and Operational Commanders.

JESIP is a UK-wide programme launched by the UK Home Office in 2012 with the aim of helping responders save more lives through effective joint working at all incidents where a multi-agency response is required. JESIP joint doctrine establishes a national standard to multi-agency joint working for all incidents, including Counter-Terrorism.

Twenty One Commanders from across Gibraltar’s Emergency Services, the military and other responding partners have successfully qualified as having 14 instructors who completed the Train the Trainer (T3) package. This training has allowed Gibraltar to create its own pool of JESIP instructors who are now qualified and equipped to deliver interoperability training across the various organisations.

The training was arranged by HM Government of Gibraltar’s Office of Civil Contingencies and delivered at the University of Gibraltar.

The Minister responsible for Civil Contingencies, the Hon Gilbert Licudi QC MP, said: ” Events in the UK over recent years have shown the need for the emergency services to operate together as effectively as possible during major or serious incidents or events. Our community expects and deserves no less and JESIP was established to address the issue of interoperability across the blue light services. We have now been able to create our own healthy pool of instructors and commanders from across our Emergency Services and other responding organisations. Our people will now play a pivotal role to ensure that we continue to roll out this training to all the other responders as well as embed JESIP in all that we do.”

The Senior Deputy Responsible Officer, Carl Daniels, who is the UK lead for JESIP said "The JESIP team and UK Emergency Services are proud to have delivered this training to such professional and enthusiastic colleagues. By sharing our experiences and challenges in relation to joint working, including the solutions we have developed, should further help the emergency services in Gibraltar to be better prepared to respond to any incident."