Teachers' Pay Adjustment Claim Negotiations

Representatives of the Committee of the NASUWT met with the Chief Minister yesterday for an initial round of negotiations in relation to the Union's Pay Adjustment claim.

These discussions commenced after various exchanges of correspondence around the claim.

A Govt spokesperson said the negotiations went on late into yesterday evening and progressed well in a meeting that saw a frank and robust exchange of views between the two sides. Both have nonetheless agreed to continue discussions on Thursday after a period of reflection. This will also enable both sides to finalise further calculations on the different proposals being made by each.