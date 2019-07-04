Bayside Head of Physics Presents at Save the World (Wide Web) Conference

Stewart Harrison, Head of Physics at Bayside School, who has been successfully running the Cyber Centurion Programme in Gibraltar, was invited to present at the Save the World (Wide Web) conference at Chester University.

The event was organised by Manchester University and the Information Assurance Advisory Council. The aim of the conference was to bring together education and industry to look at ways to inspire youth to take up careers in the ever expanding and important digital sector.

A number of cyber experts including speakers from Facebook, Europol, AmTrust International and University academics also presented at the conference. There were over 100 delegates at the event.

Stewart’s presentation looked at the work that has gone into making Gibraltar a Centre of Excellence for education in Cybersecurity. The strategies implemented to break down gender barriers, the approaches taken to enthuse nuerodiverse learners, and how partnerships made with private sector companies were setup and used to provide training and career pathways to students. Stewart also introduced the proposal behind a Gibraltar Cyber Challenge and learning platforms used to teach and expose digital skills to Gibraltarian youngsters.