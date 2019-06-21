Government Opens Nuffield Pool to the Public

The former Ministry of Defence pool between Camp Bay and Little Bay has been opened to the public by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

The pool was handed over by the MOD to the Gibraltar Government as part of the 2011 Lands Agreement.

However, prior to the handing over, it was already directly allocated by the previous Government to a developer at no premium. This process was stopped after lengthy negotiations led by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia on behalf of the Government.

The facility, which was known as the Nuffield Pool or the Europa Pool, will be available during the summer months.

The entry fee will be £1 for adults and 50p for children aged 4 and over. There will be no charge for younger children or for pensioners.

The public will be able to rent an umbrella and two chairs for a further £1.

The Chief Minister said that the Government was delighted to make this facility available to the general public.