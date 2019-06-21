Change to Bus Routes for Island Games

During the week of the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games - 06.07.19 to 14.07.19 - there will be some changes to the normal bus schedule.

The routes that will be affected are as follows:

• Route 2 from Market Place to Europa Point and vice versa normally has 4 buses, during the week of the Games it will have 2 buses servicing this route.

• Route 3 from Referendum House to South Barracks and vice versa normally has 3 buses, during the week of the Games it will have 2 buses servicing this route.

• Route 4 From Both Worlds to Rosia and vice versa normally has 2 buses, during the week of the Games the service will not be operational.

• There are no further interruptions to the following routes 1, 7, 8 and 9.

The public is reminded, that due to diversions and road closures the bus tracker may be inoperative during this time.