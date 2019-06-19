Minister Isola Meets Leon Li, Founder and CEO of Huobi Group

Albert Isola MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Commerce met with Leon Li, the Founder and CEO of Huobi Group on Tuesday 18 June 2019 during his visit to Beijing.

Huobi Group was established in 2013 and is today one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges and has a growing presence in Gibraltar. In 2018 Huobi Gibraltar received its DLT Providers licence from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Minister Isola commented “We value and welcome Huobi’s decision to establish an operation in Gibraltar and our meeting with Leon Li and the senior management team at Huobi Group was all about understanding Huobi’s strategy for the next 24 months and to discuss how Gibraltar can support and facilitate this fast-growing international business”

Minister Isola added “During a very open and productive meeting we agreed a number of new initiatives between the Government of Gibraltar and Huobi and we will be shortly announcing further details on the areas of future co-operation covered in a Memorandum of Understanding we agreed at the meeting.”

Minister Isola was accompanied by Gibraltar Finance senior executives Michael Ashton and Paul Astengo. Also at the meeting was Joey Garcia of Isolas who are Huobi Gibraltar’s legal advisors, and Bruno Callaghan of Callaghan Insurance.