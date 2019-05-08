Disability Symposium Announced by the Ministry of Equality

The Ministry of Equality will host a Disability Symposium on 4 June 2019. The symposium is aimed at local businesses in the private sector and is part of the Ministry’s “Equality Means Business” initiative.

The aim of the day is to promote how inclusion for people with disabilities makes good business sense and advise what adaptations can be made in order to make businesses more inclusive.

Various speakers will address the audience on aspects of different disabilities and inclusion. This will take into account the legislative framework and legal obligations in relation to disability and will also focus on practical things businesses can do to make themselves more welcoming to people with disabilities.

The symposium’s speakers will include:

• Gillian Guzman, QC (Hassans) who will set the scene on the current law.

• Ian Streets (About Access, UK) who will highlight the different adaptations that can be made to and within premises.

• Colin Smith (CAS (Care and Support), UK) who will provide guidance specifically on how to interact with people with learning disabilities.

• Jason Belilo (Ministry of Equality) who will provide an introduction to appropriate disability language and etiquette.

The Disability Symposium will be held at the Aurora Ball Room of the Sunborn Hotel during the morning. Doors will open at 08:30 am and breakfast will be provided.

Entrance is free, but registration in advance is strictly required by e-mailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. When registering, the department should be advised of any accessibility requirements, such as physical impairments or dietary requirements.

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, MP said “I am very pleased to announce this Disability Symposium, especially as it is the first time that a symposium on this subject matter and on this scale has been organised in Gibraltar. It is very exciting to have so many experts on the field speaking about disabilities and conveying the same message of inclusion. Information on the law, how it can affect your business organisation and how businesses can improve the services they offer, will be discussed at this symposium. I strongly recommend that, if you are interested in attending, you register as soon as possible in order to avoid disappointment.”