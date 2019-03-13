Museum Lecture Series: The Smart Neanderthal

The next lecture in the museum series will be given by Professor Clive Finlayson on Thursday 14th March at 7pm at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Professor Finlayson’s talk is entitled “The Smart Neanderthal” which is the title of his latest book just published by Oxford University Press. The book will be officially launched by Minister the Hon Professor John Cortes later this month.

The lecture will retrace the footsteps of the research carried out in Gibraltar which is uncovering many new aspects of Neanderthal behaviour. It is also expected that Professor Finlayson will take advantage of the lecture to reveal hitherto unpublished information about Gibraltar’s prehistory.

The lecture is open to all and is free.