Tree Decorations – Nautilus Project

Again this year, a Christmas tree will be a feature of the Mayor’s Parlour during the festive season and her Worship the Mayor asks for the community’s assistance in decorating the tree.

Her Worship invites the public to create tree decorations from reused and/or recyclable materials. The project is open to all age groups.

This year the Mayor has sought advice from, and is working very closely with, the Nautilus Project regarding the materials used for the decorations. The Nautilus Project has advised to avoid plastic and instead use biodegradable materials such as the ones listed below which will break down within an acceptable timeframe.

Cardboard

Paper

Wood

Leaves/ Grass trimmings Cotton

A collection box will be placed at the City Hall for individuals to place the decorations with the closing date being Thursday 22nd November 2018.

Last year’s decorations which did not survive the year in storage will be separated into relevant recycling groups and taken to the Ecopark for recycling.

Her Worship would like to take this opportunity to remind the community of the importance of recycling.