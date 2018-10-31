Fire Services Training in LNG Awareness and Incident Command

A second group composed of nine Officers from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) and the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) attended an LNG Awareness and Incident Command Course at Falck Fire Academy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Falck, situated in the port of Rotterdam, has a long history of collaboration with Emergency Services, with over 100 years’ experience as a training provider in petrochemical incident response and Incident Command. Its location within one of the busiest industrial ports in the world, sets the scene perfectly for Fire Officers to develop and obtain the full benefits of this invaluable training opportunity.

All Officers successfully completed the three-day course that consisted of a perfectly balanced learning approach of both theoretical and practical sessions on the academy’s industrial training complex. The course centred primarily on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), describing the properties and differences of both products through practical demonstrations that allowed delegates to witness the special characteristics and behaviour of these alternative fuels first-hand.

"This course will unequivocally provide our operational officers with the skills, knowledge and understanding when developing direct incident response tactics and broader strategic plans, assisting them in their decision making process."

"The joint attendance by Gibraltar’s Fire Services is a show of mutual commitment by both these organisations to promote interoperability, and continue with the good and professional working relationships to ensure a safer Gibraltar."