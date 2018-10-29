Ministry of Culture Announces Masterclass with World Renowned Jazz Musician Pete Long

Local musicians will have the opportunity to attend a one-off masterclass with the orchestral leader of the Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra in John Mackintosh Hall on Saturday 8th December.

Pete has performed with household names including Sir Elton John, Jamie Cullum, Georgie Fame, Claire Sweeney, Katie Melua, Will Young and Seth MacFarlane.

Pete spent 5 years playing and arranging with Jools Holland's Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, during this period he worked with musical royalty including Tom Jones, Norah Jones, Solomon Burke, Dr. John, Lulu, Georgie Fame and Lionel Richie, to name but a few, and produced arrangements for John Cale, Texas, Sir Paul McCartney, Candi Staton, Marti Pellow and Chrissy Hynde.

Over the last couple of years, Pete's career has divided to include a role working as an educator, working in masterclasses and as soloist with young musicians all over Britain, from the furthest point of West Wales to the orchestra at the Royal Academy.

Pete’s masterclass will give local musicians the opportunity to learn from his years of experience in the music industry. The 2 hour event will include a lecture & demonstrations and is suitable for all budding and experienced musicians.

Founded in 1959, Ronnie Scott’s is one of the world’s most famous jazz clubs. Since the early days of Sarah Vaughn, Count Basie and Miles Davis, the club continues to present the biggest names in jazz as well as the hotly-tipped rising stars, visionary artists and the next big thing.

The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra is comprised of some of the greatest talents on the U.K. jazz scene and presents countless themed shows featuring the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Stan Kenton, The RatPack and Benny Goodman just to name a few. The band can often be experienced at Ronnie Scott’s in London and have performed at countless festivals and outdoor events worldwide.

Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth & Sport, Steven Linares said, “I am delighted that we have been able to work closely with the Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra’s Musical Director in order to provide masterclasses to all our local musicians. Our Jazz Festival this year will continue to provide a concert of the highest quality at the cave as well as working with professionals to inspire our youth and the not so young with these classes.”

￼The masterclass will be free of charge and will take place at 10am on Saturday 8th December 2018 in John Mackintosh Hall. To register for one of the limited places, musicians should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tickets are selling rapidly for The Gibraltar International Jazz Festival on Saturday 8th December 2018 at 8pm in St Michael’s Cave, to buy tickets please visit www.gibraltarinternationaljazzfestival.com