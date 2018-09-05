Government Warns of Further Nitrogen Venting

As part of the commissioning and start-up activities for the new LNG Terminal, Government have confirmed that planned venting of nitrogen will once again take place between the 6th and 12th September.

"This is a common activity in the industry which enables the LNG Terminal to cool down to the correct temperature and prepare for the first LNG cargo."

"Nitrogen makes up 78% of air and is non-toxic. Venting of nitrogen does not cause harm to the public, environment or impose any safety risks in the standard course of operation. The venting of nitrogen may be visible through the formation of a small cloud. This cloud is formed because of the low temperature of the nitrogen and humidity in the air. During the last days of the venting period, when the liquid nitrogen in the system is removed, the cloud will grow and be more visible but will continue to pose no harm to the public."