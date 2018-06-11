Environment Urges the Public to Drive Carefully in the Upper Rock

Visitors to the Gibraltar Nature Reserve on the Upper Rock may have recently noticed the presence of Barbary Partridge chicks along the main roads.

This has become a common occurrence during the past couple of years as a direct result of the ongoing re-population programme implemented by the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change (DEHCC) and the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society.

The DEHCC would like to remind the public that this is a sensitive time for young birds in the Upper Rock. The public are therefore kindly asked to exercise caution and extra vigilance whilst driving through the reserve to ensure that any young birds are not disturbed or harmed.