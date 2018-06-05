Brexit Joint Ministerial Council Meets in London

The seventh meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments took place in London at the Cabinet Office this morning.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo led the Gibraltar team which included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Attorney General Michael Llamas, the Financial Secretary Albert Mena and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

The meeting was chaired by Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the EU Robin Walker MP and included Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan MP.

A number of different UK Government Departments reported back on the activities of the working groups. This included the Department for EU Exit, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Treasury, BEIS, Transport, Education, Department of Culture, Media and Sport, DEFRA and Health.

This reflects the close working relationship between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments and the high degree of interaction between the two.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia then had the opportunity to meet separately with the Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan and will have more meetings before returning to Gibraltar tomorrow Wednesday.