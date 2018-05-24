Man Charged with Offences Relating to Indecent Images of Children

The RGP have confirmed that a 56 year-old local resident Andrew Grey, a British National, has been charged with 1 count of taking and publishing indecent images of children, and 3 counts of possession of indecent images of children.

Grey was arrested earlier this year by officers of the RGP’s Safe Guarding Unit during the course of an investigation initiated by the unit in November 2017. He had been on Police bail with strict conditions whilst the investigation was continued and was charged on surrendering to his bail yesterday.

Grey was granted bail and appeared before the Magistrates Court this morning.

Whilst not wishing to detract from the seriousness of the charges, the RGP have said it wishes to reassure the community that none of the images are of local children, nor do they have any other local connection.