Camp Bay Improvements

Storms have hit our beaches hard this past winter and early spring causing significant damage. Railings were destroyed, rocks washed away and concrete slabs thrust up onto the recreational areas.

However, works to repair and make good are now well under way in preparation for the bathing season.

Flooring and railings severely damaged by the stormy weather have been repaired and replaced.

The rock revetment was particularly badly hit. Now the entire Camp Bay Rock revetment has been redesigned, improved and re-laid after having its structural integrity compromised as result of damages caused by storms. The new revetment will encompass newly designed access points to accommodate the beach stairs on the main promenade.

The Keys Promenade Pier has also been severely undermined by constant wave action. This pier will be repaired and made good for safe use in time for the Official Bathing Season.

Repairs have been made to the many defects on the main surfaces of Camp Bay and the whole area will now be freshly painted.

The three traditional dolphins, which have now been considerably damaged, will shortly be replaced. In addition, sand will be placed in the small beach area in order to replenish what has been washed away and as a trial to attempt to extend the size of the beach slightly this year.

Minister for the Environment John Cortes said, “The weather this year has once again been severe and has caused a great deal of damage. But I am very pleased that the repairs we are carrying out will correct this and indeed improve the safety of the site and the enjoyment of all the many beach goers who use the area. I am really grateful to the team members in the Department of the Environment and Climate Change and Technical Services for their work in making this happen.”