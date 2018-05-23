Young Shakespeare Company

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, came together with the John Mackintosh Educational Trust to bring a leading UK organisation, the Young Shakespeare Company, to Gibraltar, as part of its cultural development and educational programme.

The Young Shakespeare Company performed Macbeth throughout the week, to over two thousand five hundred middle and secondary school students.

In addition, two educational workshops were held, with students interested in drama, on how to understand and perform Shakespeare. These workshops were very popular and students had the opportunity to work with the professional actors and director of YSC Christopher Geelan. The workshops provided methods on how to understand and analyse Shakespearean texts and techniques on stage fighting.

GCS have thanked the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for the partnership in this project as well as Giboil and Aquagib for sponsoring this event.

'We would also like to express our gratitude to the Department of Education and schools’ head teachers, for their support and collaboration.'

GCS hopes that by providing these opportunities it will enrich young people and bring about a better understanding of drama. GCS also seeks to support their objective to get more people in our community involved in the dramatic arts and acquainted with great literature.