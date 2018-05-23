Primary Care Centre Evening Clinics

As of 21 May 2018, evening GP clinics started in the PCC. Two new highly experienced part time GPs have been recruited to provide this long anticipated and much requested service.

Evening Clinics will run from 5pm with the last appointment finishing at 8pm to allow access for those who need to be seen on the day or who may become unwell later in the day. To support these clinics, three new GHA clerks have also been recruited. The format of the evening clinics will be similar to the already familiar weekend emergency clinics with 25 appointments. The appointments will be released from 4.30pm on the day, and the clinics will run every evening from Monday to Friday.

The GHA would like to remind the public of the Automated Telephone Service. Automated service update forms, used to record patient’s contact details, may be obtained at the PCC or can be found on the GHA Website. Further information on using this service may be sought at the PCC counter, or via the GHA website at http://www.gha.gi/mygha/

Dr Krishna Rawal, Deputy Medical Director said, “One of the key points of feedback is for primary care services to offer evening clinic appointments. We are very privileged to be able to offer this first-rate service, which not only demonstrates how seriously we take the views of our service users, but also shows that Primary Care as a department, listens and works closely with other departments; in this case the Accident and Emergency department, which experience high attendance and demand in the early evenings. Working closely with the Ministry for Health, we have undergone a series of extensive and impressive reforms to better serve our community, and we shall continue to work to identify areas where improvements can be achieved.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa said, “It is my intention to continually challenge and enhance services to provide the best possible access to our GPs and Nurse Practitioners, while at the same time ensuring that the core of excellent family practice is protected. My sincere thanks, once again, goes to every member of the primary care team who have embraced and delivered another high quality and very much appreciated additional service.”