Signing of St Anne’s School Contract

The design for St Anne's School, which will be built at Laguna Estate on the site of the present Notre Dame School and next to the new Notre Dame , by Orfila Architects, was signed off on Friday by St Anne’s Head Teacher Pat Duarte and acting Director of Education Lilli Gomez.

Also present were Deputy Head Lizanne Andrews, the Education Ministry’s New Schools Project lead Derek Alman and Minister for Education John Cortes.

The process now continues with the selection of a contractor and preparation to start works as soon as Notre Dame School moves location in September. It is envisaged that the new St Anne’s will open a year later in September 2020. With works on Notre Dame and the new Comprehensives now well on the way, the project moves on to focus now on the remaining four schools. In the meantime improvement works are being planned for those schools that are not moving.

Minister for Education John Cortes stated, “I am so pleased that our plans are moving ahead at such a pace. I am particularly happy with our having achieved sign-off four our fourth new school, and that the teachers are looking forward to magnificent new facilities for them and the children of the north district. I am grateful to them and my team in the Department of Education for their constant hard work. No resting now, though, as we move ahead in preparation for the rest that is to come.”