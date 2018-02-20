Gib Delegation Attends International Petroleum Week and International Bunker Industry Association Gala Dinner in London

A delegation of GPA personnel, together with a large number of members of the port community are currently in London to attend International Petroleum (IP) Week and the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Gala Dinner, which marks the start of IP week.

International Petroleum (IP) Week is a renowned and highly respected event where leaders from the global oil and gas industry share their wealth of knowledge and experience. Over the years, IP Week has established itself as one of the most important events in the global oil and gas calendar, attracting over 1,500 senior executives from all around the world every year and offers a platform where decision makers gather to debate, learn, discuss, share knowledge on current issues and helps to shape the future direction of the industry.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port is also taking the opportunity to meet with members of the global shipping community during his visit, as part of the Government’s strategy to continually reinforce the Port’s status as the region’s principal bunker port.

Minister for the Port, the Hon Gilbert Licudi MP, stated that it was important for Gibraltar to attend events such as this and was delighted to see that Gibraltar was also being supported and represented by the largest contingent of local operators in recent times.