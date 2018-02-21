Beach Service Open Day

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change will be holding a Beach Service Open Day on Saturday 24th February 2018 at John Mackintosh Square, from 10am to 3pm.

It is hoped that this event will serve as a recruitment campaign, for the forthcoming Beach Service. Individuals who might be interested in taking up the posts of Beach Lifeguard, Bathing Pavilion Lifeguard, Beach Accessibility Attendant or Bathing Pavilion Attendants are welcome to attend to find more about this service and this department. Members of staff will be available to provide information.