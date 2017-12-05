Plater Youth Club – Gibraltar Retreat Centre Residential

Last weekend, Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd December, fourteen members from Plater Youth Club took part in a fun packed residential at the Gibraltar Retreat Centre.

The weekend was a result of the hard work put in by the young people during the autumn programme delivered at Plater Youth Club on Healthy Lifestyle.

The Healthy Lifestyle project included physical exercise, a balanced diet, education on portion sizes, reducing stimulants, reducing stress, developing healthy relationships and emotional wellbeing.

Over the weekend young people were challenged with sticking to a healthy eating regime and participating in plenty of exercise. This included a long walk up the rock, workshops on healthy eating and healthy snacks and a training circuit ran by a qualified local fitness trainer. The final activity of the weekend gave the young people the chance to produce their own Healthy Lifestyle posters which summed up their learning and how they would implement healthy lifestyle tips into their own lives.