Government Donates £10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Evelina-London

Ronald McDonald House Charities were extremely grateful to receive a £10,000 donation from HM Government of Gibraltar on Thursday 30th November 2017.

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil F Costa, took advantage whilst being in London to personally present the Charity with this donation. Minister Costa was accompanied by the GHA Medical Director, and Consultant Paediatrician, Dr Daniel Cassaglia.

Mr Richard Francis, House Manager, together with Mrs Gillian Mulloy, London Grants Fundraiser, received the donation on behalf of the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Minister Costa said he was delighted to have had the opportunity of visiting the Charity at their new premises, which provides many UK and Gibraltarian families with a ‘home away from home’ and the opportunity to remain close to their child whilst they are receiving medical care at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. Their new location means that families can be by their child’s bedside in a matter of minutes, if necessary. The accommodation provided is free of charge.

In appreciation of the donation, the House Manager, Mr Richard Francis, invited Minister Costa to unveil a plaque denoting that Gibraltar now proudly sponsors one of their rooms.

Richard Francis, House Manager said: “We are very lucky to have the support of HM Government of Gibraltar. Room sponsorships allows us to provide our accommodation free of charge, so that the financial burden is not on families. This means families can concentrate on what matters most; staying together and caring for their child in Hospital.”

Gillian Mulloy, London Grants Fundraiser added:

"We are enormously grateful to Minister Costa and HM Government of Gibraltar for their commitment to supporting ordinary families facing extraordinary circumstances. It costs the Charity just £25 a night to give a ￼family a home. As an independent charity we rely on the generosity of donations so that we can ￼continue to deliver quality accommodation and care."

￼Medical Director, Dr Daniel Cassaglia, said that the GHA enjoys a longstanding partnership with the Evelina Children’s Hospital, a centre of excellence in paediatric medicine and an integral part of the Guy’s and St Thomas’s Trust. He continued to say that he "would encourage any family who are due to attend the Evelina Hospital, whether as an inpatient or outpatient and requiring any length of stay in London, to please contact the staff at the GHA’s Sponsored Patients Department for more information and advice about accommodation at the Ronald McDonald House”.

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F Costa MP said: “Whilst the sick- ness of any child, certainly one that requires referral to a tertiary hospital away from home, is always a stressful, difficult and anxious time, being in a pleasant environment close by, must provide a measure of relief. The new premises were of an excellent finish, impeccably clean and with wonderfully homely and spacious rooms and play and living areas. It truly was a privilege to have been able to visit the Ronald McDonald House and to personally extend, on behalf of the people of Gibraltar, the gratitude for the care and support provided to Gibraltarian families by such a dedicated team of kind and compassionate staff.”