Winter Party in Town

The Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce will once again be organising “Winter Party in Town’ on Saturday 9th December.

The event previously headlined by “Boney M” (Maizie Williams) in 2014 and “Remember Queen” in 2016 proving to be a huge success will be topped by internationally renowned band “ABBA GOLD” (European Tour 2016), an amazing 2 hour musical tribute to one of the best bands in the world. The show includes a fantastic set up production with constant videos of ABBA via a gigantic LED Screen.

This year the main event kicking off at 4.30pm will be held at Chatham Counterguard and once again has been carefully designed to make it a family day event for all to enjoy.

The event will also host local band JETSTREAM, fresh from their London Calling 100 Club in London performance and local DJ Lazy Daiz playing tunes of all types of music genres to suit all ages.

A variety of traditional activities will also be on offer for the younger crowd including face-painting, bouncy castles and special appearances by various Star Wars and Disney characters.

Santa will also be at the event meeting and greeting everyone in the Santa’s Grotto as from 4.30pm. Santa will take your Christmas wish list letters and will make sure that all presents arrive on time.

Food and drink stalls will also be available all along the event.

Both Ministries would like to thank all the private sponsors for supporting this year’s event and kindly invite the general public to attend in large numbers as in previous editions and enjoy this pre-Christmas family day event.

ABBA GOLD is celebrating their 24 year anniversary this year. During these 24 years, they have performed over 3,500 shows, playing to nearly 3 million people worldwide. They have also been lucky enough to play all over the world. This includes every country in Europe, all over the UAE and Asia, South Africa and Canada.

Their most recent performance was at the New Wembley Stadium (UK) and The Olympic Sta- dium (Moscow) amongst other prestigious venues.

Their attention to detail has made them one of the most successful tribute bands of all time. The costumes are faithfully recreated for the authentic ABBA look and the original ABBA recordings have been endlessly studied in the studio to genuinely recreate that special ABBA sound. ABBA GOLD uses only the finest artists and musicians to really make every performance special for the audience, just as if they were seeing the real ABBA onstage.

They have played in front of members of Great Britain’s Royal Family, including Princess Margaret and Princess Anne.

ABBA GOLD’S largest audience was during their 2001 tour, where they played to 93,000 people in Aberdeen, Scotland.