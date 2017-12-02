Front Line Staff Training on Disability Awareness for Bus Drivers

The Ministry of Equality and the Ministry of Transport have organised disability awareness front line staff training for drivers and staff of the Gibraltar Bus Company and Calypso Transport Ltd, both of which provide a public bus service.

There have been various training sessions since the 29th of September to today.

Jason Belilo, Equality Development officer from the Ministry of Equality presented the training to the drivers. Mr Belilo underwent a ‘Train the Trainer’ course earlier in the year and is now certified by UK Charity, Attitude is Everything to deliver training on disability awareness. They will be delivering this awareness training throughout Government Departments.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “As part of our vision to make Gibraltar as accessible and inclusive as possible we are providing disability awareness training to front line staff thought public services. By providing this training we intend to improve the service government provides to the public and especially to people with disabilities. It is also very satisfying to me, as Minister for Equality, to be able to say that government officials can now provide in-house training with regard to Disability Awareness and this further shows that Government is fully committed to furthering the disability agenda.”

The Minister with responsibility for Transport, Paul Balban, welcomed this initiative on the part of the Ministry for Equality: “This training underpins the commitment put forward by the STTPP to improve public transport service in Gibraltar for all its users.” The Minister was delighted with the turnout of both transport companies at these courses.”