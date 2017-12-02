New Year’s Classical Concert

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced the New Year’s Classical Concert for 2018 as part of its cultural events calendar. The event will be organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society.

The Society will be organising two New Year’s Concerts featuring the well-known orchestra, The European Sinfonietta, conducted by the eminent Wouter Padberg, at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Thursday 4th January 2018. The first one will be an Orchestral Concert for children at 5.30pm, followed by an adult concert at 8.30pm.

The Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth and Sport, the Hon Steven Linares said:

‘We are very proud to host the New Year’s Concerts for the whole family to enjoy together, this year focused on entertaining our children and introducing a new generation to the beauty and wonder of classical music. We have been working very closely with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society and sincerely thank them for making it all happen’.

Tickets for the Orchestral Concert for children are free of charge for kids and their families. These free tickets can be collected at the City Hall, Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery reception as from Monday 4th December 2017 between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Tickets are limited to 6 per person. The attending children’s ID cards must be shown.

Tickets for the evening’s performance, priced at £20 will go on sale also as from Monday 4th December 2017 and will be available from Sacarello’s Coffee Shop in Irish Town, the Silver Shop at 222 Main Street or from the Society on 200 72134 or www.philharmonic.gi

A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for Senior Citizens and Students will be available from the City Hall reception.