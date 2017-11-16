RGP Warns of Netflix Scam

The RGP wishes to bring to the attention of the public reports of a scam targeting Netflix customers world wide.

It is being reported that the scam combines a Phishing attack with a tech support scam. The scam starts off with Netflix customers getting an email or pop-up directing them to a fake Netflix log-in page. The latter is said to be “deceptively realistic”.

Once they log-in to the fake site customers are either asked to update their billing information, which means that scammers now have your personal and financial details, or told that their account has been temporarily suspended and are then given a telephone number to call for tech support. In the latter once ‘tech support’ has been contacted by the customer they are informed that they need to grant remote access to their computer so that the account can be restored. After talking the customer through granting access to their computer the scammers then proceed to download files off the unsuspecting customer’s computer.

"Phishers will go to great lengths to try to take over your account or steal your personal information," Netflix warns on its website. "They may create fake websites that look like Netflix, or send emails that imitate us and ask you for personal information." (The independent).

Anyone wishing to update their account details should do so by logging in to the website directly and not by clicking on links or pop-ups. If anyone feels they may have been tricked or are concerned, they are advised to change their passwords by logging into the website themselves and also informing the company by using the contact details provided on its website.

Customers can check what’s being watched on their accounts by logging into their Netflix account and checking the viewing activity page.