GLMS Presents Michael Danino Award Ceremony

The Gibraltar Live Music Society will be hosting the first ever Michael Danino Award Ceremony this coming Wednesday 22nd November at Rock on The Rock Club.

The event will feature a reunion of Michael’s band Glow with Lawrence Imossi joining Corey Alman and Mark Brooks as well as new addition Winston Fernandez.

David J. Diaz of GLMS commented that it will "guarantee you all who attended their weekly gigs at Sax a nice blast from the past. So come on down and let us celebrate the life and music of this charismatic and loving friend of ours Michael Danino."

Event is scheduled to start at 8pm and entry is free.