Morrisons 2017-2018 Pay Review Ballot Result

Unite announces the result of the 2017-2018 pay review ballot at Morrisons Supermarket in Gibraltar.

Members have been balloted on a two year deal, with year 1 being a 2.35% increase of all established basic hourly rates and year 2 a 2% increase of all established basic hourly rates.

Ballot result

Unite members cast their vote: 84%

In favour: 93.8%

Against: 6.2%

Unite’s Branch Co-ordinating Official Christian Duo said "Unite is extremely pleased with the high turnout in which 93.8% of the membership, overwhelmingly accepted the offer."

Mr Duo thanked all of its members for their participation both in the joint briefings and ballot process and praised Shop Stewards and Staff Rep Committee for their hard work and dedication. "It is important to note" he continued, "that we discussed the logistic challenges that Brexit will bring, highlighting the store’s commitment to Gibraltar with a significant investment planned for next year. A number of Apprenticeship positions have also been secured for 2018."