Commissioner Receives Queen's Police Medal

Commissioner of Police Eddie Yome received his Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) from HRH Prince William Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony held at Buckingham Palace on Friday 10th November 2017.

Commissioner Yome was awarded his medal earlier this year in the Queen’ Birthday Honours list.

Previous forms of the award have been known as the Queen’s Police and Fire Service Medal, Kings Police Medal or King’s Police and Fire Service Medal. The current form of the medal was created by Royal Warrant in May 1954. There are two versions of the medal; the Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service which is the more common form of the award and the Queen’s Police Medal for Gallantry. The latter of which may be awarded posthumously.

Commissioner Yome has served a total of 44 years in the Police Service, commencing his career in 1973 as a Police Cadet with the Royal Gibraltar Police, then known as the Gibraltar Police. In 1984 he relocated to the UK with his family and continued his police career with Thames Valley Police, with whom he served for 4 years and carried out various roles. In 1988 he returned to Gibraltar and the Royal Gibraltar Police with whom he has served the rest of his career and has been promoted through the ranks. He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner in 2012.

Commissioner Yome wishes to thank the men & women of the Royal Gibraltar Police without whom this accolade would never have come to fruition. He says “I went up through the ranks to make a difference and hopefully I have achieved this”.

Commissioner Yome will be retiring in April 2018 and the selection process for his successor is already underway.