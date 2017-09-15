Gibraltar International Magic Festival 2017

The Ministry of Culture is presenting the second Gibraltar International Magic Festival, from 20th to 26th November. The festival is produced by GibMedia and features International stage shows, close-up Magic, Magic Lectures and workshops.

After last year's sell out success - more than 3,000 tickets sold - the festival is back this year and will bring together award-winning illusionists from France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Italy and Gibraltar at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Festival Director Jordan Lopez of GibMedia said: "We have worked over the past year to make our festival grow and reach as many people as possible. We think we have a spectacular line up for the whole family"

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Steven Linares, said, “We are delighted to support once again the International Magic Festival for the enjoyment of our community and visitors alike. This festival proved last year to be a total success attracting many visitors from abroad. Yet another example of HM Government of Gibraltar’s policy of Events led Tourism”.

Tickets start from £12.50 with a range of free events also on offer.

Tickets and further information is available online at www.buytickets.gi and www.magic.gi