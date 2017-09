Missing Person - Update

Emergency services searching for 51-year-old Mark Joseph Santos have discovered the body of a male on the cliffs below Farringdon’s Battery. The search has been discontinued pending formal identification of the body.

A trained Family Liaison Officer is assisting the family at this difficult time.

Members of the emergency services, led by the GFRS are in the process of recovering the body.

At present, investigating officers do not suspect foul play. A Coroner’s investigation will now take place.