Local Business Goes Environmentally Friendly

Hungry Monkey have been congratulated by the Government on the latest addition to their delivery fleet. The company are now using several bicycles to deliver to their clients; an initiative that is an environmentally friendly and sustainable mode of transport in keeping with the recommendations of the STTPP.

"The business’ readiness to implement bicycles as a form of delivery to customers, is a notable and important change that impacts positively on our environment and promotes sustainable methods of transport in Gibraltar resulting in a reduction in carbon emissions and enhanced air quality" explained a Govt spokesperson.

There is a worldwide move towards sustainable transport and transport methods that reduce the use of diesel and other pollution-emitting fuels. Business has a key role to play in this movement, and the Government encourages every initiative that helps to improve air quality and to reduce Gibraltar’s carbon footprint. The adoption of this initiative also increases this company’s potential employment pool as younger people may be able to choose employment within the delivery sector which traditionally requires an ‘A’ or ‘B’ class driving licence.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Paul Balban said,

“I am delighted that small businesses are leading the way and choosing to adopt more sustainable and healthier forms of transport which is a direct and very important recommendation set out within the STTPP. I wish to congratulate Hungry Monkey in this respect and hope that other similar businesses will opt to follow suit in the near future.”