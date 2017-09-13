New Crossings at Europa Road & Rosia Road

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning have announced several traffic improvements which will be introduced in the following areas:

1. Europa Road (opposite Shorthorn Farm Estate) – A new zebra crossing scheme will be introduced from the pavement below Shorthorn Farm Estate on the east of Europa Road, to the western end at the top of South Barrack Road. This will provide an improved pedestrian and bus stop access route in the area which is absent at present.

2. Rosia Road (by Bay View Terraces) – A new zebra crossing scheme will be introduced from Bay View Terraces, crossing north onto the pavement adjacent to the Dockyard. This initiative is greatly needed in this area which lacks a safe pedestrian route.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, The Hon Paul Balban, said:

“I am delighted to see the introduction of these much needed pedestrian improvements at Europa Road and Rosia Road. This will go a long way in improving safety and the general pedestrian experience especially to the residents of the area. These changes have been implemented as a direct result of the public consultation process as part of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan.”