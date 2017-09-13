Tobacco Arrests

HM Customs continue the fight against illicit tobacco activity from retail outlets throughout Gibraltar. In an operation conducted in the early hours this morning, Officers of the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) have arrested a Spanish male and a local businessman suspected of being involved in the attempted exportation of a commercial quantity of cigarettes.

Officers intercepted 165 cartons of cigarettes as they were been supplied to a small vessel at Watergardens by the Spanish national. The vessel fled towards Spain empty handed. The shop owner suspected of supplying the cigarettes was arrested as he attempted to leave the scene. One of the suspects was found to be in possession of a bag containing 4,000 Euros. This was also seized as part of the ongoing investigation

The total value of the cigarettes is approximately £3500.00.

The suspects have been released on police bail until December 2017.