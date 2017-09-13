Closure of the 2017 Bluefin Tuna Fishing Season

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change would like to inform all recreational anglers that the Bluefin tuna fishing season in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters will close at 12 noon on Thursday 14th September 2017.

Anglers are reminded that any Bluefin Tuna caught before the closure of the season needs to be reported at the designated landing station in the North Mole (No. 1 Jetty).

The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit will be increasing its patrols at sea over the coming weeks to ensure that the closure is adhered to in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

For further information on the closure of the season please contact the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change on Tel: 200 48450.