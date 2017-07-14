Summer Sports and Leisure Programme Kicks Off

The Summer Sports & Leisure Programme sponsored by longstanding partner NatWest is now up and running. The programme offers sport, positive leisure and outdoor adventure activities, health & fitness and fun games.

Above-mentioned activities are available Monday to Friday for 7 to 14 year olds.

A Children’s Corner for the younger age group of 5 & 6 year olds will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

A diverse programme of age appropriate, fun adaptations in many sports as well as skill development and mini competitions in some of the more traditional sports are all part of the ongoing programme running for the next six weeks.

Super Stars and the Maze of Doom are also back on the agenda due to popular demand.

The Stay and Play Programme is catering for record numbers of children and young people with special needs, with extra facilities and staff being made available to cater for the needs of these youngsters.

Teenage activities on the beach on Thursday are stepping up a gear in preparation for the GVA Annual Beach Volleyball Competition due to be held on Sunday 23rd July at Sandy Bay and will continue with beach football, hockey, rounders and frisbee in the future.

The Family Fun evening is turning out to be a real evening of surprises with table tennis and climbing coaching available to ages 8 to 80 years!

Net wall games, target practice circuits, table football (subbuteo) and designer board games for the inquisitive mind are all on offer.

Canoeing and paddle sports to join the programme in August.

All activities organised by the GSLA are free of charge.

Next week’s programme includes:

Sports Train and Children’s Corner

Gymnastics and Pre-school Gymnastics Summer Camps

GFA Football Coaching Clinics

GSLA Junior Sports Leadership Awards for 13 to 15 year olds

Chess instruction with Calpe Chess Club

Canoeing 19th to 21st July- contact Nigel Jeffries on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Junior Dog Handling

Learn to Swim courses with GASA

Junior Tennis Coaching

Gardening Fun at Alameda Gardens

Eco Arts at Alameda Gardens

Sailing Summer School at the RGYC

Department of Heritage, learning about Gibraltar’s History through Arts & Crafts

Outdoor Painting sessions at Westview Park

Ice dance and figure skating at Kings Bastion Leisure Centre

Walks through history, contact Gibraltar Museums for full details

Junior Angling Training day on Saturday 22nd July at Mid Harbour’s Pier

The full program can be downloaded here http://gsla.gi/gsla/pdf/2017/Summer-Booklet-17.pdf