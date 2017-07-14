Family Fun Wednesday Evenings at Bayside Sports Complex

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority are offering evenings of sport and leisure activities throughout the summer for all the family. These will take place every Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm at the Bayside Sports Complex.

Climbing with Gibraltar Climbing Association instructors on Bayside’s Climbing Wall on offer for youngsters, their parents and even grandparents 8 to 9.30pm.

Basketball Slam Dunk and Football Shoot out competitions, Racket sports and Target circuit on the MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) behind the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

Table Tennis coaching with GTTA Coaches for adult, junior and senior players, beginners, improvers and retired players all welcome.

Gibraltar Table Top Gaming Association will also be out in force to introduce all the family to a fantastic range of modern and designer board games to tempt the whole family.

Challenge your parents or grandparents to games of ‘Zombies, Code Names, The Big Taboo, Star Wars Imperial Assault, Exploding Kittens, Love Letter, Get Bit’ to name but a few.

Gibraltar Table Soccer Association will also be appearing on the Family Fun evenings at certain times over the summer and canoeing, kayaking and paddle sports will also be on offer during the month of August.

A friendly, fun evening for all the family, GSLA Summer Sports Leaders on hand to ensure everyone knows what is on offer.