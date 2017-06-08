Fighting Leukemia With Fashion by No1 Models Gibraltar

Local Modelling Agency No1 Models organised a charity fashion show 'Fighting Leukemia With Fashion 2017', which was held at the Alameda Open Air Theatre last Friday.

Director, Kelvin Hewitt said the event was a great success with all proceeds going towards BloodWise Gibraltar Charity.

The show featuried over 40 models, the Miss Gibraltar 2017 contestants, clothing from Trends Gibraltar and four designers - Kimberley Bautista, Mystic Rose, Claire Poggio and Miriam Gomez. Kayley Misfud Miss Gibraltar 2016 presented the show.

Kelvin Hewitt says he focuses on local charities and encourages the models to use their beauty in a positive way in order to help others and not just for personal gain. He is already making plans for future charity shows and even a winter edition of Fighting Leukemia With Fashion.