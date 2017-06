Govt Signs MoU With Cross Frontier Group

HM Government of Gibraltar signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Cross Frontier Group for Gibraltar and the Campo Area. The common aim of the Memorandum is to facilitate and promote growth in the economies of Gibraltar and the Campo and ensure a fluid frontier.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, QC MP, signed on behalf of HM GOG and representatives of the different organisations in the Cross Frontier Group signed on its behalf. The signing took place at No. 6 Convent Place.