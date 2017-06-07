Calentita Night Programme of Events

The Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the programme of events for this year’s Calentita Food Festival. The events are been organised by Word of Mouth, and wiil take place on Saturday 10th June 2017 at Casemates Square from 7pm to 1am on Sunday.

The programme of events is as follows:

CORRAL ROAD STAGE

￼￼7.00pm : Gabriella Richardson

7.30pm : Ethan Rocca

8.30pm to 10.30pm : Urban Dance featuring - Hadippa, Container, Jovani Lagomassino, Proud Mary, Zumba Party, Little Diva, Academia de Baile Nando, House Mix

10.30pm : Damian Y Su Salsa

CALENTITA KITCHEN

￼8pm : Ariel Guivi – Peruvian Ceviche

8.30pm : Justin Bautista – Author

￼￼￼8.45pm : Vicky Bishop – Cooking Demonstration

9.30pm : Jose Lamego – Gibraltar Bar Tenders Association – Cocktail Demonstration

10.00pm : Gastro Rob – Gibraltarian Food Blogger

10.15pm : Vicky Bishop – Cooking Demonstration

10.45pm : Ariel Guivi – Summer Spinach Salad

MAIN STAGE

The Latin Trio

CALENTITA COCKTAIL TERRACE

Aivan Cabrera – Funk And Soul Dj￼￼