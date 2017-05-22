Missing Person

The Royal Gibraltar Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of American national Donna Lee HOYVIK, dob 29/11/1960 who has been a Gibraltar resident for a number of years.

Donna was conveyed from Gibraltar to a hospital in Malaga last week. The last recorded sighting of her was on the 17th May when she was discharged from the hospital. Ms HOYVIK has not been seen since, although the RGP understand that she may have spoken with a friend over the phone last Friday.

Whilst Donna is the subject of a missing person investigation in Spain, the RGP is assisting with enquiries in Gibraltar. Donna is described as a white female, 165cm in height with long brown hair and an American accent. She has surgical scars to the back and side of the neck and lower back.

Anyone with any information of Donna’s whereabouts, or who may have seen, or been in contact with her since the 17th May 2017 is requested to contact the RGP duty officer through the control room on telephone number +350 20072500.