Clare Moody MEP in Gibraltar Visit

Gibraltar and South West MEP Clare Moody (Labour) was in Gibraltar today on a constituency visit.

Ms Moody this morning met with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia in Convent Place. She was later briefed by the Deputy Chief Minister on the latest developments relating to the planned departure of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar from the European Union and was taken on a site visit to the frontier and the air terminal.

She later attended a lunch hosted by the Minister for Economic Development Joe Bossano and a dinner with the Minister for Education and the Environment Dr John Cortes.

The Government also arranged meetings for the visiting MEP with the Opposition, the Independent Member, Unite the Union, the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses.

Commenting on the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said:

“I am delighted to see Clare Moody in Gibraltar once again. We have worked closely together with her and her team in Brussels on a number of important political issues for Gibraltar. Indeed, her office was instrumental in harnessing support from MEPs last month in the attempt to include a reference to Gibraltar in the European Parliament’s resolution on the Brexit negotiations. They worked very hard lobbying almost on a door-to-door basis. We are very grateful to her for this.”

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said:

“Clare Moody is a good friend of Gibraltar who has already visited us several times. She has a detailed grasp of the issues that affect Gibraltar both relating and unrelated to Brexit and has been a strong advocate of our cause in Brussels. It was a pleasure to welcome Clare to Gibraltar once again and I want to thank her for her continuing interest in the challenges that we face.”