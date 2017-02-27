Flats at Sea Master Lodge Allocated by Public Ballot

Elderly Homes at Sea Master Lodge, Mons Calpe Mews were allocated by public ballot last week.

Like those at Charles Bruzon House, these homes are purpose-built, centrally-located and community-focused to promote independent living for our elderly community whilst ensuring quality of life.

Future residents and their families gathered in the building’s communal, social space to be allocated one of the 69 flats available. The public ballot was conducted in the presence of the Minister for Housing, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP.

Welcoming the new tenants of Sea Master Lodge, Minister Sacramento said: ‘I am delighted to have welcomed residents to their new homes which they have been able to see for the first time. Whilst today marks a new beginning for many, it also marks the culmination of the work of three Ministers of this Government. I am proud that we, and our teams, have been able to deliver on such an important commitment, and will continue to work to further develop and improve upon the excellent services that are able to provide for the community’.